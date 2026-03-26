Revanth Reddy to Speak at Harvard AI Symposium Amid Budget Session

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to address the Harvard Kennedy School's AI symposium, offering insights into the global artificial intelligence landscape and its impact on governance and emerging markets.

Key Points Telangana CM Revanth Reddy will deliver a virtual keynote address at the Harvard Kennedy School's AI symposium.

The symposium will focus on the rapidly evolving global AI landscape, covering governance, economic competitiveness, and geopolitics.

The event features a distinguished lineup of speakers from government, industry, and academia, including representatives from XPRIZE, the World Bank, and the Brookings Institution.

Panel discussions will explore topics such as the race to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), AI in emerging markets, and the future of work and education.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will virtually deliver the keynote address at the first-of-its-kind AI symposium organised by the Harvard Kennedy School on March 27.

The Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education at Harvard University is organising the symposium, bringing together leading voices from government, industry, and academia to deliberate on the rapidly evolving global AI landscape.

Reddy, an executive education alumnus of the institution, has been invited to deliver the keynote address, the Telangana CMO said in a post on 'X' on Thursday.

In view of the ongoing Budget session, the CM will not be travelling to Boston and will instead deliver his address virtually as a special arrangement, it said.

The symposium will commence with opening remarks by Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of the Faculty, Harvard Kennedy School.

"Supported by the Business and Government PIC and the AI & Tech Policy Caucus at HKS, along with several Harvard-based think tanks, the event will be held in person at the HKS campus," it said.

Symposium Focus and Key Discussions

The symposium will foster dialogue on Artificial Intelligence across governance, economic competitiveness, geopolitics, and human capital, followed by panel discussions on "The Race to AGI", "AI in Emerging Markets", "Geopolitics of Compute", and "The Future of Work and Education", it further said.

"The distinguished lineup of speakers includes @AnoushehAnsari, CEO of XPRIZE; Illango Pachamuthu of the World Bank; @GlobalFatema, from the Harvard Center for International Development; and @LandrySigne of the Brookings Institution, among several other global experts and thought leaders," it added.