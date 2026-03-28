Cyber Fraud: Retired ITBP Officer Duped of ₹17.5 Lakh

A retired ITBP officer in Punjab fell victim to a sophisticated online banking fraud, losing ₹17.52 lakh, highlighting the growing threat of cyber crime and the need for increased vigilance in online financial transactions.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A retired ITBP officer in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was allegedly defrauded of ₹17.52 lakh through online transactions.

The officer discovered the missing funds when attempting to transfer money at his bank branch.

Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the online banking fraud.

Police have registered a case after an alleged online fraud of about Rs 17.52 lakh was reported from the bank accounts of a retired Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, officials said on Saturday.

According to cyber crime police station officials, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The complainant, Karnail Singh (73), a resident of Jalalpur village under Tanda police station limits, who retired as a DSP from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and is now engaged in agriculture, claimed that he had a joint account with his wife at a nationalised bank branch in Jalalpur and also maintained another account in the same bank.

He told the police that when he visited the bank along with his son on February 21, 2025, to transfer money, he found that a substantial amount was allegedly missing from his accounts.

Police said that Rs 11,26,510 was allegedly withdrawn through online transactions from the joint account, leaving a balance of only Rs 167. In addition, Rs 6,26,500 was allegedly siphoned off from the other account.

In total, Rs 17,52,010 was allegedly withdrawn through multiple online transactions on January 2, 2025, the police said.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and nab the accused, officials added.