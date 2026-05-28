Ex-Police Officer Held After Firing Weapon Over Land Row

A retired deputy superintendent of police in Ahmedabad has been arrested after allegedly firing a weapon during a heated land dispute, highlighting the complexities of property ownership and regulation.

Key Points Retired deputy superintendent of police arrested after firing weapon during land dispute in Ahmedabad.

The dispute arose after the complainant, Hitesh Bharvidiya, constructed stalls on the land without permission from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

The retired officer, Ashoksinh Chauhan, allegedly fired five rounds from his licensed pistol during an altercation.

Chauhan, his daughter, and son have been arrested, and the pistol used in the incident has been seized.

The actual ownership status of the land remains undetermined, adding complexity to the case.

A retired deputy superintendent of police was arrested along with his son and daughter after he allegedly fired five rounds from his licenced pistol following a land dispute in Nehrunagar locality of Ahmedabad city, an official said on Thursday.

Details of the Ahmedabad Land Dispute

No one was hurt in the incident, which took place on Wednesday evening, N-Division assistant commissioner of police SM Patel informed.

Retired deputy SP Ashoksinh Chauhan had leased a piece of land via a mutual agreement to complainant Hitesh Bharvidiya, who constructed stalls on the site with the intention of renting them out but had not taken permission from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, he said.

The AMC ordered the removal of the stalls, which prompted Bharvidiya to request ownership documents related to the land from Chauhan, who could not produce these, the official added.

Arrest and Investigation

"As the documents were not provided, the AMC's permission could not be obtained, leading Bharvidiya to stop paying rent to Chauhan. Yesterday, the two men met at the location, and following a heated altercation, Chauhan opened fire. He fired five rounds in the presence of his two sons- one of whom is a minor - and daughter," the official said.

A case was registered at Satellite police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, among others, as well as provisions of the Arms Act, he said.

"The pistol used in the incident has been seized. Chauhan, his daughter and son have been arrested. His second son is a minor," the ACP said.

Ownership Status Unclear

He added that the actual ownership status of the land remains undetermined.