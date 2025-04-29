Response first, accountability later: Tharoor on Pahalgam attack

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that everyone is waiting to see a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and that accountability for the heinous killing can be addressed later.

IMAGE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

"In my opinion, a response should be given, and there should be a message in that response-- if you commit such acts, you cannot do so free of cost, and that era is over. This is the price to pay-- and tomorrow, the price will be greater.

"If that message is not given, such incidents will continue to occur," the Congress Working Committee (CWC) member told reporters, responding to a query Thiruvananthapuram.

The statement from the Thiruvananthapuram MP came amid a row in the Congress over his comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, in which he reportedly said there was some failure but that no country can ever have foolproof, 100 per cent intelligence.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Udit Raj hit out at Tharoor for his remarks, saying that, being a Congressman, he should ask when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will teach Pakistan a lesson.

Tharoor sought to know whether this is the time to fix the government's accountability in the Pahalgam attack or whether it should be addressed after overcoming the current crisis.

"We are all waiting for retaliation. The issue should be studied after closing this chapter," he said.

Citing the support given to the Israeli government by all political parties there after the Hamas attack on their territory, Tharoor said that although public opinion is against their Prime Minister, they are not seeking his resignation until the war is over.

"I am also saying the same. There should be accountability. But this is not the time for that discussion," he said.