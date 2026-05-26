Reports hint at CM change in Karnataka, Cong rejects buzz

Sources said the Shivakumar camp has been pressing Siddaramaiah to quit the top post and a formula to accommodate him in the central role has been offered to him, which he has not accepted.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets State Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: CMO Karnataka/ANI Photo

Key Points The Congress dismissed reports of a possible leadership change in Karnataka, calling speculation over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stepping down 'baseless'.

Senior leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal met Karnataka leaders in Delhi to discuss Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

Sources said supporters of Deputy CM D K Shivakumar were pushing for a leadership transition based on an alleged 2023 power-sharing understanding.

Congress leaders publicly denied any discussion on changing the chief minister or reshuffling the cabinet, with Siddaramaiah himself terming the reports 'only speculation'.

The Congress is expected to finalise candidates for Karnataka's Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections soon, with Kharge likely to seek re-election to the Upper House from the state.

The Congress on Tuesday termed as 'mere speculation' the talk about any leadership change in Karnataka and asserted that the day-long discussions between the central and state top brass were solely focused on the upcoming elections to the Rajya Sabha and the state legislative council.

Though Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened a meeting to decide party candidates for the two elections, the point of interest remained the protracted leadership tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, who were summoned to Delhi.

Sources said the Shivakumar camp has been pressing Siddaramaiah to quit the top post and a formula to accommodate him in the central role has been offered to him, which he has not accepted. The formula includes giving Siddaramaiah a Rajya Sabha seat, they said.

The party, however, did not say anything on this.

Media reports claim Shivakumar may replace Siddaramaiah

Some media reports, however, claimed that Siddaramaiah may be replaced by Shivakumar in a few days.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had arrived in the national capital accompanied by the MLAs supporting them.

After the party meeting, Siddaramaiah once again held deliberations later in the evening with some ministers considered close to him.

At the core of the leadership tangle in the southern state is Shivakumar's demand that he be elevated to the chief minister's post in accordance with a 'promise' which his supporters claim was made to him during state assembly elections in 2023.

The Congress central leadership held deliberations for several hours with its Karnataka state leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is also the state party chief, at the Indira Bhawan headquarters.

Congress says Delhi meeting focused only on RS, Council polls

The party leaders, however, insisted that the issue of any leadership change was not discussed at the meeting attended by Congress president Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, All Indian Congress Committee general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal and AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, among others.

"Today, the entire discussion was only concentrated on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and (Legislative) Council elections of Karnataka.

"Whatever speculation you people are doing, that is only speculation, no reality at all. Today we discussed about the Rajya Sabha seats and the Council seats of Karnataka," Venugopal told the media after the meeting. He was flanked by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

He said the candidates of the Rajya Sabha and Council seats of Karnataka will be announced along with the other seats like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"This is what we have decided today, and nothing else was discussed," he asserted.

Siddaramaiah denies talks on cabinet reshuffle

Asked about any leadership change, Siddaramaiah also said, "It is only a speculation".

Asked if there was any discussion on leadership change, he replied emphatically with "No".

On a possible cabinet reshuffle, the chief minister said, "It did not come up for discussion."

Of the four Rajya Sabha seats getting vacant in Karnataka, the Congress can win three seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party one.

Kharge's Rajya Sabha seat is getting vacant in June and he is likely to be re-elected from Karnataka.

The party may also field Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh as one of the Rajya Sabha candidates, as well as a woman or an OBC nominee.

Suresh has been a former Rajya Sabha member from the state.

Besides, the Congress leaders are also learnt to have discussed the party candidates for the legislative council seats.

The Congress is likely to get four seats in the legislative council out of the seven vacancies, going by its present strength in the state assembly.