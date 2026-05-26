Karnataka CM buzz intensifies as Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to meet Cong top brass

Speculation around leadership change and a Cabinet reshuffle has intensified after the Congress government completed three years in office on May 20.

IMAGE: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar will meet the Congress high command in Delhi on May 26.

Speculation is rife over a possible Karnataka leadership change and Cabinet reshuffle.

Shivakumar's supporters are demanding implementation of an alleged power-sharing agreement.

Siddaramaiah has repeatedly said he intends to complete a full five-year term.

Congress insiders believe a Cabinet reshuffle could signal Siddaramaiah staying on as CM till 2028.

Amid growing speculation over a leadership change and Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are scheduled to meet the Indian National Congress high command on May 26.

Siddaramaiah on Monday confirmed that he had been invited to New Delhi for a meeting but said he was unaware of the agenda.

"I'm invited to Delhi. Tomorrow there is a meeting by 11 am. I don't know the subject," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Shivakumar confirms Delhi visit

While Shivakumar initially said he would travel only if called by the party leadership, he later confirmed that he would be going to the national capital.

"During a certain situation, I will have to go, I'm going," Shivakumar said.

According to his tour plan, the deputy CM will leave for Delhi tonight and meet Union ministers on Tuesday, while his return schedule remains open.

Not wanting to comment on speculation surrounding a possible CM change, Shivakumar said, "I don't know about it, I don't want to comment on it, it's not my job."

Leadership tussle, Cabinet reshuffle in focus

Speculation around leadership change and a Cabinet reshuffle has intensified after the Congress government completed three years in office on May 20.

According to party sources, the Congress high command is expected to discuss the ongoing leadership tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Discussions may also cover the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Legislative Council polls and electoral roll revision issues in Karnataka.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, the party's Karnataka in-charge, urged people not to speculate.

"Rajya Sabha elections have been notified… The party continues to have consultations. So please do not speculate," he said.

Shivakumar supporters push for power-sharing deal

Supporters of Shivakumar have repeatedly demanded his elevation, citing a reported power-sharing arrangement reached when the Congress won the 2023 Assembly polls.

Siddaramaiah, however, has consistently maintained that he will complete a full five-year term while also saying he would abide by any decision of the party high command.

Shivakumar too has maintained that he will follow the party leadership’s decision on the issue.

Pressure grows over Cabinet reshuffle

Several Congress leaders are worried that the leadership issue is affecting governance and the party’s image ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.

There are also growing demands from ministerial aspirants for a Cabinet reshuffle, with several MLAs lobbying the high command in Delhi for ministerial berths.

According to party insiders, Siddaramaiah favours a Cabinet reshuffle, while Shivakumar wants the leadership question settled first.

Sources said that if the high command approves a reshuffle, it may indicate Siddaramaiah is likely to continue as CM for the full term, potentially weakening Shivakumar's chances of taking over.

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