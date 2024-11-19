Meet Uddhav's Muslim Mavalas

'If there is Sabka Saath, then why are you only talking about Hindu-Muslim?'

Rediff.com's Hemant Waje joined Aaditya Thackeray on the campaign trail.

Photograph: Hemant Waje/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Four young Muslims travelled to Worli from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district for Aaditya Thackeray's march.

Ajiz Yakub Mommin and three others travelled from Sangamner in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district to Worli to accompany Aaditya Thackeray on his campaign.

"I am a Muslim Mavala (trusted soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) of Aaditya Thackeray," Mommin said, showing a locket around his neck on which is inscribed 'Muslim Mavala'.

As the BJP runs a 'Vote Jihad' and 'Batenge Toh Katenge' narrative in the Maharashtra elections, Mommin says Hindus and Muslims of Maharashtra know that those who are dividing the people on the basis of religion want to set their houses on fire.

"I am an Indian first. I am proud that I am born in Maharashtra," he says while appealing to Muslims to vote for the Maha Vikas Aghadi and make Uddhav Thackeray CM again.

Watch what the firebrand Shiv Sena supporter says

Atharva Walvekar, a resident of the Lower Parel area which falls under Aaditya Thackeray's Worli constituency, questions the Eknath Shinde government's Laadki Bahin scheme.

"You are giving Rs 1,500, but increasing the prices of other essential items. What can we do with Rs 1,500," Atharva asks, adding that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will offer Rs 3,000 per month which will be good for the people.

"In school and college we learn that we all are brothers, but when it comes to politics we are identifying people as Hindu or Muslim," says Atharva, who is doing his diploma in engineering.

"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is the slogan of the BJP, but where is Sabka Saath? If there is Sabka Saath, then why are you only talking about Hindu-Muslim?" Atharva asks.

'We are Indians first, only then we are Hindus and Muslims'

Photograph: Hemant Waje/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT workers pose with the party's election symbol.

Pooja Sanjay Ghadigaonkar, a Shiv Sena-UBT worker, who is getting ready for Aaditya Thackeray's rally, reveals that she has received Rs 1,500 per month under the Maharashtra's government's Laadki Bahin scheme.

"Aamache paisiech amhala dile. Kay mehrbani keli ka? (they didn't favour us by giving us our money back to us). They didn't give the money for free," Pooja says.

"We have Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb in Worli. Hum na batenge, na katenge," declares Sayed Salim who welcomes Aaditya Thackeray in Worli's Jijamata Nagar with a shawl.

Salim thinks the state government will end the Laadki Bahin scheme after the elections and there will be no change in the common man's life.

"They are giving our money back to us. They are not doing any favour to us. An auto driver will remain an auto driver only," he says.

Photograph: Hemant Waje/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Congress, NCP-SP, AAP workers participate in Aaditya Thackeray's campaign.

"Today gas prices have gone up, inflation is too high," says Congress worker N S Pandian, adding, "The BJP used to create an uproar when gas prices used to go up to Rs 400 (during the Manmohan Singh era), but now gas prices have gone up till Rs 1,200."