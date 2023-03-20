News
Remark on PM: SC transfers 3 FIRs against Pawan Khera to Lucknow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 20, 2023 18:56 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday clubbed three first information reports (FIRs) lodged against Congress leader Pawan Khera for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and transferred them to the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

IMAGE: Congress leader Pawan Khera leaves after appearing before the Dwarka Court, in New Delhi, on February 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Extending the interim bail till April 10, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the facts that three FIRs were lodged against Khera.

 

Out of the three FIRs, two were lodged at the Cantonment police station in Varanasi and the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

The third FIR was lodged in Assam.

The apex court bench directed that the three FIRs stand transferred to Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Khera, whose interim bail was extended till April 10, will have to appear before the court of competent jurisdiction in Lucknow to seek regular bail in the matter.

The apex court, from time to time, had been extending the interim bail of Khera who was arrested by the Assam Police on February 23 in connection with his alleged remarks against Modi made at a press conference in Mumbai on February 17.

The Congress spokesperson was arrested from the Delhi airport after he was de-boarded from a plane that was supposed to take him to Raipur.

He obtained bail from a magisterial court here on February 23 after the CJI-led bench granted him interim bail during an urgent hearing earlier in the day.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
