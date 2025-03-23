Religion-based quota against Constitution, BR Ambedkar: RSS

Amid the ongoing debate over the Karnataka government's decision to provide a four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday asserted that the Constitution does not allow religion-based quota.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and RSS Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale (right) during the inauguration of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, in Bengaluru, March 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also said such reservations go against the architect of our Constitution, BR Ambedkar.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru on the concluding day of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Hosabale said, "Religion-based reservation is not accepted in the Constitution authored by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Anybody doing it is going against the wishes of the architect of our Constitution."

He also pointed out that previous attempts by erstwhile Undivided Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to introduce religion-based reservations for Muslims were set aside by the high courts and Supreme Court.

Hosabale emphasised that the courts have rejected provisions for such quota.

Responding to a query about the controversy over 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave in Maharashtra, Hosabale remarked that Aurangzeb was made an icon and not his brother Dara Shikoh, who believed in social harmony.

People who went against the ethos of India were made icons, he said.

Hosabale lauded figures like Rajput king Maharana Pratap for resisting Mughal emperor Akbar and said those who resisted invaders were also "freedom fighters".

The RSS leader claimed that people with an "invader mindset" pose a threat to India. "We should stand with those who are with the Indian ethos," he added.

Asked if the RSS believed that it should convey its views to the Centre on certain matters, Hosabale said there is no necessity as everything was running smoothly.

"Sangh does not tell the government on a day-to-day basis about things to be done but whenever people raise certain issues, RSS workers working in different fields in various organisations drawing inspiration from RSS convey it. We have a mechanism where such things are discussed," the RSS general secretary said.

Noting that the present situation did not require an evaluation of the Centre's performance, the RSS leader said people have already assessed the government's work.

To a question if the RSS considered the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as its achievement, he said the shrine was not solely an achievement of the Sangh, but the Hindu society as a whole.

He also emphasised that the RSS has maintained that identifying as 'Hindu' is not a matter of shame. Instead, it has become a source of pride for many.

"Being a Hindu is not just a religious identity, but a nationalistic, spiritual and civilisational expression," Hosabale said.

He acknowledged the challenges in organising and awakening the Hindu society, which the RSS has achieved.

The RSS leader, however, admitted that the society requires many corrections.

According to Hosabale, while a vibrant Hindu society is emerging, much remains to be done. He also stressed the need for internal reflection and continued efforts for improvement.

"For example, issues of untouchability or the approach of a large section of men towards women folk, all these things are not up to the mark. All these things are yet to be achieved," Hosabale observed.

On the issue of eradication of casteism, he opined that Sangh Shakhas are ideal platforms for addressing it and highlighted that many inter-caste marriages have taken place between Sangh cadets.

To a query on the appointment of a new BJP national president, the RSS general secretary said the Sangh does not interfere in the party's internal matters.

Commenting on the Sangh's idea of 'One Nation, One Culture', Hosabale said it draws inspiration from India's rich cultural heritage and ethos.

"A person who tried to destroy this country and its cultural identity will remain an outsider. Anyone in India who tries to present a distorted narrative should be challenged," he said.

He further said decolonisation of mind is a continuous struggle, that Sangh is committed to pursuing.