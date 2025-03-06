HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Release all hostages now or...: Trump's 'last warning' to Hamas

March 06, 2025 11:03 IST

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a 'last warning' to Hamas to release all remaining hostages held in Gaza.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump delivers a speech to a joint session of Congress, in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, March 4, 2025. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

"Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," Trump wrote soon after meeting with eight former hostages at the White House.

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," Trump said. "Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!"

Strongly backing Israel, the president said he is 'sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job'.

 

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance," Trump wrote.

"Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision," he added.

Trump's comment came hours after the White House confirmed that Washington is engaging in talks with Hamas.

Trump concluded his message to Hamas saying, "RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"

AGENCIES
