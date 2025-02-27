Strip club, casinos, beaches: What 'Trump's Gaza' will look like

Earlier this month, during a joint press conference in the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United States President Donald Trump in a surprising announcement, said that the US “will take over the Gaza Strip”, “own it” and undertake economic development there that will create “unlimited numbers of jobs and housing”.

Now, he has gone a step closer to that dream and shared his development plan for Gaza via an AI-generated video on social media.

The video begins with a montage of a devastated Gaza in 2025 and asks the question “What's Next'? It leads into a song “Donald Trump will set you free … no more tunnels, no more fear. Trump Gaza is finally here."

The video shows Gaza as a riviera town and features AI-generated beaches.

“Trump Gaza shining bright… The deal is done…Trump Gaza number one,” the song goes.

It also shows belly dancers, party scenes, and luxurious cars driving down Gaza's roads.

At one point, it shows a little kid holding a golden balloon in the shape of Trump's head and a tall golden statue of the American leader in the town.

The video closes with a photoshopped image of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reclining poolside and sipping brightly coloured drinks.

It is Trump's Gaza, so it will have Trump souvenirs too.

The video depicts Trump's adviser Elon Musk's avatars throwing money in the air or eating food on the beach.

However, the post was received with backlash and criticism, with many users commenting that they voted for Trump to take care of the American economy and not for this.