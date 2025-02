Rekhaji Has A Super Busy Sunday

Look at all what Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta packed in on Sunday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Bharatiya Janata Party national President and Union Minister J P Nadda, BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva and party MP Bansuri Swaraj listen to the 119th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at Naraina Vihar in New Delhi, February 23, 2025. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The CM with BJP leaders at Naraina Vihar. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rekha Gupta in conversation with Nadda and Sachdeva. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rekha Gupta and Bansuri Swaraj show victory signs. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rekha Gupta addresses a thanksgiving meeting on the party's victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Rekha Gupta in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rekha Gupta and Virender Sachdeva leave the Delhi BJP office after attending a meeting with ministers and MLAs ahead of the Delhi assembly session which begins on February 24. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rekha Gupta and Sachdeva during a press conference ahead of the Delhi assembly session. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com