HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'May she grow like this': Rekha Gupta's family erupts with joy

'May she grow like this': Rekha Gupta's family erupts with joy

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2025 09:31 IST

x

The family members of Delhi's Chief Minister-elect Rekha Gupta were overcome with emotions and expressed gratitude to the BJP's top leadership.

IMAGE: Rekha Gupta's husband Manish Gupta and other family members celebrate as she is named the new CM of Delhi by the BJP on February 19, 2025. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers will take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a return of the BJP in Delhi after 26 years.

Gupta, 50, was chosen as Leader of the House in the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly, in a meeting of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday.

A former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and civic body councillor, Gupta is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi.

Her mother-in-law Meera Gupta told ANI, "Blessings to her, may she grow like this and serve the people and society."

"The family is very happy with her win," her sister-in-law told ANI.

 

Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta, told ANI, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah ji and the entire party leadership for expressing their faith in Rekha ji."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena invited Gupta to form the new government after she staked claim for it late Wednesday evening at Raj Niwas. She will become the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi after the administration of oath by the LG.

Besides Gupta, six newly elected MLAs -- Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Ravinder Indraj -- will take oath as members of the new Council of Ministers, according to a government notification.

The new Council of Ministers headed by Gupta is likely to hold its first meeting at the Delhi Secretariat around 3 pm and could implement the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, under which eligible women will get a monthly payment of Rs 2,500, and Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, party sources claimed.

The BJP ended a decade-long rule of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls held on February 5. The BJP last had power in Delhi way back in 1993-98.

First-time MLA Gupta having risen through the ranks of the BJP, shares close ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, party leaders said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can Rekha Gupta Deliver BJP Promises To Delhi?
Can Rekha Gupta Deliver BJP Promises To Delhi?
Rekha Gupta, Only Lady CM In 20 NDA Ruled States/UTs
Rekha Gupta, Only Lady CM In 20 NDA Ruled States/UTs
Meet Rekha Gupta, Delhi's fourth woman chief minister
Meet Rekha Gupta, Delhi's fourth woman chief minister
25k security forces, 50k attendees: Delhi CM to take oath
25k security forces, 50k attendees: Delhi CM to take oath
BJP picks first-time MLA Rekha Gupta as new Delhi CM
BJP picks first-time MLA Rekha Gupta as new Delhi CM

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

7 Warning Signs Of Kidney Disease

VIDEOS

Watch: Women perform 'Ganga aarti' at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj1:31

Watch: Women perform 'Ganga aarti' at Triveni Sangam in...

Priyanka Chopra hides Malti's face from paps0:49

Priyanka Chopra hides Malti's face from paps

Watch: Ukraine 'destroys' Russia's S-350 air defence system0:40

Watch: Ukraine 'destroys' Russia's S-350 air defence system

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD