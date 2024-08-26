News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 7 officials suspended over VIP treatment for actor Darshan in jail

7 officials suspended over VIP treatment for actor Darshan in jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 26, 2024 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Seven prison officials have been suspended and the Superintendent of the Central jail at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru has been transferred after a photograph went viral in social media showing leading Kannada actor Darshan in the prison garden with his friends.

IMAGE: A purported photograph of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case, hanging out with three others has gone viral. Photograph: X

Those suspended include jailers Sharan Basappa Amingad and Prabhu S Khandelwal, assistant jailers L S Kuppeswamy and Srikanth Talwar, head warder Venkappa, Sampath Kumar and warder K Basappa, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters here on Monday.

 

He said soon after the matter came to his knowledge he directed the Director General of Police who sent a team of senior police officials. Their inquiry confirmed the involvement of the suspended officers in facilitating special treatment to Darshan, the Minister.

The actor is currently in judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Darshan-Pavithra arrest: Chilling murder details emerge
Darshan-Pavithra arrest: Chilling murder details emerge
Top Kannada hero Darshan, actress held in murder case
Top Kannada hero Darshan, actress held in murder case
Renukaswamy murder: Darshan's aide among 3 held
Renukaswamy murder: Darshan's aide among 3 held
'Won't Date A Girl From A Slum'
'Won't Date A Girl From A Slum'
Govt defends Great Nicobar project amid criticism
Govt defends Great Nicobar project amid criticism
BJP withdraws J-K candidates list hours after release
BJP withdraws J-K candidates list hours after release
'My people are my medal': Vinesh Phogat
'My people are my medal': Vinesh Phogat

More like this

Photo of jailed actor Darshan's hang-out sparks row

Photo of jailed actor Darshan's hang-out sparks row

Darshan paid Rs 30L to dispose Renukaswamy's body

Darshan paid Rs 30L to dispose Renukaswamy's body

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances