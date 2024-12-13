News
Home  » News » Kannada actor Darshan gets bail in murder case

Kannada actor Darshan gets bail in murder case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 13, 2024 15:24 IST
The Karnataka high court on Friday granted bail to Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the Renukaswamy murder case.

IMAGE: Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. Photograph: Darshan Thoogudeepa on Instagram

Along with Darshan, the court also gave bail to his friend Pavithra Gowda and seven others who are still in jail in connection with the case.

The actor was arrested on June 11 this year for allegedly killing Renukaswamy, his fan, on June 8 for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

 

The actor was earlier lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru, but when a photograph went viral showing him relaxing with some of the jail inmates, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail.

Darshan is presently hospitalised for back pain.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
