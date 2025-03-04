HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Refused Rs 10 for gutkha, Odisha man beheads father

Refused Rs 10 for gutkha, Odisha man beheads father

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2025 18:31 IST

x

A 40-year-old man in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district beheaded his father on Tuesday after he refused to give him Rs 10 to buy 'gutkha', police said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused went to a police station carrying the severed head to surrender himself, a senior officer said.

"The man beheaded his 70-year-old father with a sharp weapon and surrendered at Chandua Police Station along with the severed head. His mother fled the spot. The murder took place following a heated exchange of words between the accused and his parents," he said.

 

The deceased was identified as Baidhar Singh.

Baripada SDPO Pravat Mallick said, "The murder occurred over a petty issue. The accused became angry when his father refused to pay Rs 10 for 'gutkha', a tobacco product."

The police reached the village along with a forensic team, and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
Kolkata triple murder: Brothers admit to killing family
Kolkata triple murder: Brothers admit to killing family
Financial woes suspected motive behind Kerala murders
Financial woes suspected motive behind Kerala murders
Delhi cops solve 3 murder cases in 13 hrs, accused are.....
Delhi cops solve 3 murder cases in 13 hrs, accused are.....
'My Daughter Was Killed Elsewhere'
'My Daughter Was Killed Elsewhere'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries: Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

webstory image 2

Easy, Peas-y: 17 Lovely Recipes With Peas

webstory image 3

Chicken Noodles Soup With Walnut Pesto

VIDEOS

Watch: Modi feeds lion cub, catches snake at Vantara animal shelter0:24

Watch: Modi feeds lion cub, catches snake at Vantara...

Kangana visits Karnataka, offers prayers at Kaup Hosa Marigudi Temple2:53

Kangana visits Karnataka, offers prayers at Kaup Hosa...

PM Modi visits Anant Ambani's 'Vantara' animal rescue centre7:40

PM Modi visits Anant Ambani's 'Vantara' animal rescue centre

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD