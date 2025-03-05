HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Reciprocal tariffs against India from April 2: Trump

Reciprocal tariffs against India from April 2: Trump

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2025 09:20 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump criticised the high tariffs charged by India and other countries including China, calling it "very unfair" and announcing reciprocal tariffs will kick in from next month.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers a speech to a joint session of Congress, in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, March 4, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The president made his case for his reciprocal tariffs, which will commence April 2. He wants to impose the same tariff on imports from foreign countries as those nations impose on us exports.

"Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, -- Mexico and Canada -- Have you heard of them -- and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It's very unfair," Trump said Tuesday night in an address to the Joint Session of the Congress, the first of his second term in the White House.

"India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100%," he continued.

 

In February, President Trump has said that his administration will "soon" impose reciprocal tariffs on countries such as India and China, reiterating what he had said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US capital last month.

Trump has made it clear to Prime Minister Modi that India will not be spared from Washington's reciprocal tariffs and emphasised that "nobody can argue with me" on tariff structure.

"China's average tariff on our products is twice... and South Korea's average tariff is four times higher. Think of that, four times higher. And we give so much help militarily and in so many other ways to South Korea. But that's what happens. This is happening by friend and foe. This system is not fair to the United States. It never was," he said.

Trump added that from April 2, reciprocal tariffs will kick in, and whatever they tariff us, other countries, we will tariff them. That's reciprocal back and forth. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them. If they do non-monetary tariffs to keep us out of their market, then we will do non-monetary barriers to keep them out of our market.

"They don't even allow us in their market. We will take in trillions and trillions of dollars that create jobs like we have never seen before. I did it with China, and I did it with others, and the Biden administration couldn't do anything about it because there was so much money they couldn't do anything about it."

"We have been ripped off for decades by nearly every country on Earth, and we will not let that happen any longer," Trump said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Trump posts 'reciprocal tariffs' ahead of Modi's meeting
Trump posts 'reciprocal tariffs' ahead of Modi's meeting
Hard to do business in India: Trump imposes tariffs
Hard to do business in India: Trump imposes tariffs
Nobody can argue with me: Trump on tariff talks with Modi
Nobody can argue with me: Trump on tariff talks with Modi
'No Speed Bumps In The Relationship'
'No Speed Bumps In The Relationship'
Shouldn't harm us, warns China after Modi-Trump meet
Shouldn't harm us, warns China after Modi-Trump meet

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

17 Bollywood Golden Temple Visits

webstory image 2

India's 8 Most Beautiful Streets

webstory image 3

Chicken Noodles Soup With Walnut Pesto

VIDEOS

PM Modi visits Anant Ambani's 'Vantara' animal rescue centre7:40

PM Modi visits Anant Ambani's 'Vantara' animal rescue centre

Shama Mohamed congratulates Team India, lauds Virat Kohli 0:21

Shama Mohamed congratulates Team India, lauds Virat Kohli

One family made Rs 30 cr profit during Kumbh: Yogi3:06

One family made Rs 30 cr profit during Kumbh: Yogi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD