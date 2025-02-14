HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Shouldn't harm us, warns China after Modi-Trump meet

Shouldn't harm us, warns China after Modi-Trump meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2025 19:26 IST

x

No one should make China an issue in their bilateral relations and their cooperation should not harm the interests of another country, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday reacting to queries on the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Trump.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Modi's meeting with Trump in Washington, weeks after the US President assumed office for his second term, has evoked considerable interest in China, especially on defence cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

In the joint statement issued after Modi-Trump talks, the two leaders reaffirmed that a close partnership between the US and India is central to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and spoke of strengthening Quad partnership among other issues.

 

Replying to questions on this, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said bilateral cooperation should not target third countries.

"No one should make China an issue in the relations and cooperation between countries or seek to instigate bloc politics and confrontation," Guo said to a question on Trump's offer to provide F-35 fighter jets to India besides strengthening defence cooperation.

China believes that relations and cooperation between countries should not target any third party or harm others' interests, and should be conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity, he said.

The joint statement issued after the Modi-Trump meeting on Thursday (early Friday India time) said the two countries have agreed to advance India-US defence ties and launched a new initiative the 'US-India COMPACT' (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century.

On the references to the Indo-Pacific, which includes the disputed South China Sea, which China claims most, against the counter-claims of Vietnam, The Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, Guo claimed 'the Asia-Pacific is a stellar example of peace and development, not an arena for geopolitical games'.

"Ganging up to form exclusive groupings and engaging in bloc politics and confrontation will not bring about security and will by no means keep the Asia-Pacific and the whole world peaceful and stable," he said.

India is a member of Quad alliance, which includes the US, Japan and Australia. China is wary of Quad and asserts that the alliance is aimed at containing its rise.

Soon after Trump assumed office, the Foreign Ministers of Quad met on January 22 and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific', where the rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty, and territorial integrity are upheld and defended.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India rejects Trump's mediation in China border row
India rejects Trump's mediation in China border row
'Despite hawkish stand, Trump displayed 'softer' side'
'Despite hawkish stand, Trump displayed 'softer' side'
Trump announces F-35 jet deal, billions in military sales
Trump announces F-35 jet deal, billions in military sales
India not neutral but...: Modi on Russia-Ukraine war
India not neutral but...: Modi on Russia-Ukraine war
'US Remains Invested In Quad'
'US Remains Invested In Quad'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The Top Probiotic Foods

webstory image 2

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

webstory image 3

Little Red Hearts: 45-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

India's first solar-powered car 'RAY' to hit roads soon1:21

India's first solar-powered car 'RAY' to hit roads soon

After concluding France-US visit, PM Modi emplanes for India3:02

After concluding France-US visit, PM Modi emplanes for India

Watch: President Trump 'pulls chair' for PM Modi at White House0:32

Watch: President Trump 'pulls chair' for PM Modi at White...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD