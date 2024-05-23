Recharge Zones To Cool Clothing: Indian Companies' Summer Strategies

Several firms are stepping up to help their workforce cope with soaring temperatures.

IMAGE: Workers drink water as they take a break at a construction site on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 20, 2024. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

As India braves another blistering summer, companies across sectors -- from e-commerce giants to steel manufacturers -- are stepping up efforts to help their workforce cope with the rising temperatures, which are hovering close to 44 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.

The summer strategies of these firms include fortifying their staff with oral rehydration salts (ORS) and energy drinks, introducing breathable uniforms, and setting up recharge rooms.

At Tata Steel's shop floors, where workers endure the heat from blast furnaces and hot metal, preparations for summer begin a couple of months in advance and are multi-pronged.

"We organise mass meetings across our facilities, where occupational health and safety experts give detailed information to our employees about heatwave risks and the prevention measures," says a spokesperson.

To prevent dehydration, the company says, it ensures a steady supply of chilled drinking water at all blast furnaces, steel melt shops, and rolling mills; distributes ORS regularly; and provides its employees with fire-retardant clothing to mitigate the impact of heat from hot metal.

The steel major says it also conducts surveys among its employees to assess the number of desert coolers needed, and orders them accordingly.

"Air-conditioned rest areas are also made available for our workers to take breaks and cool down," the spokesperson says.

IMAGE: Men transport an air cooler on a two wheeler during a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 20, 2024. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

With its delivery partners out on the roads in sweltering heat, Amazon India has developed a 'heat stress prevention' programme for them and for those working from office.

This programme includes better ventilation, access to ORS at dedicated places and at Amazon facilities across India, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas, and education campaigns on how to protect themselves from the searing summer.

Food delivery firm Swiggy has set up over 300 recharge zones near high-demand areas and close to Swiggy Instamart pods.

These zones are open to all delivery partners, and not just to those associated with Swiggy, and offer respite with shade, energy drinks, and mobile charging points, a spokesperson says.

The company says it actively communicates with its delivery partners through its app, advising them to take precautions against the heatwave.

"Their uniforms are tailored from breathable fabrics and they are also being provided with summer sleeves for added protection against UV rays," the Swiggy spokesperson says.

Free-ambulance service has also been provided, which can be activated through the SOS button on the partner app, the Swiggy spokesperson adds.

Flipkart is distributing glucose beverages and providing additional fans and coolers across its facilities to help its 'wishmasters' (its term for delivery workforce) deal with the oppressive heat, says Prajakta Kanaglekar, its vice president and HR leader.

The company has also enabled flexibility in the afternoon delivery schedules by encouraging rest breaks when the summer heat is at its peak, she adds.

Conglomerate ITC Ltd has issued advisories and heatstroke prevention and management guidelines to all employees, including the salesforce.

"All our units are alert and sensitive to instances of extreme weather events and take appropriate action accordingly," says Amitav Mukherji, its head of corporate human resources.

A vendor offers bottled water to bus passengers for sale on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 20, 2024. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

With the mercury rising, the pharmaceutical sector is witnessing a surge in demand for chronic therapies such as antihypertensives, lipid-lowering drugs, and platelet aggregation inhibitors, says Sheetal Sapale, vice president, commercial, Pharmarack, a market research firm.

The concerted efforts of pharmaceutical companies in conducting awareness campaigns have yielded promising results, fostering a proactive approach towards health consciousness among the populace, she adds. "This push has resulted in a double-fold increase in oral electrolytes consumption over the past five years."

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO of Cipla, too, acknowledges the increased demand for products like ORS during summer months.

"Electrolyte demand is very strong. In fact, it is stronger than last year," he says.

Cooling down Tata Steel: Has air-conditioned rooms for staff to rest; provides chilled drinking water, ORS and fire-retardant clothing. Amazon India: Has a 'heat stress prevention' programme for its associates Swiggy: Has recharge zones that are open to all delivery partners, and not just its own. Has provided uniforms made from breathable fabrics, and summer sleeves for protection against UV rays Flipkart: Is distributing glucose beverages; providing additional fans and coolers across its facilities; has enabled flexibility in afternoon delivery schedules ITC: Has issued advisories, and heatstroke prevention and management guidelines to all employees

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com