Rebel K'taka Cong MLA hints at withdrawing resignation

July 13, 2019 14:34 IST

Rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj on Saturday hinted at reconsidering his resignation after holding a meeting with party leader D K Shivakumar.

"Situation was such that we submitted our resignations. But now D K Shivakumar and others came and requested us to withdraw resignations. I will speak to K Sudhakar Rao and then see what is to be done. After all, I have spent decades in Congress," Congress MLA and state minister MTB Nagaraj said after a meeting with Shivakumar at his residence.

Hoskote MLA Nagaraj and Chikballapur Congress MLA Dr K Sudhakar have resigned from the assembly on July 10.

While Nagaraj made no clear announcement of taking back resignation, the same was affirmed by Shivakumar while speaking to media outside Nagaraj's residence.

"We should live together and die together because we have worked for 40 years for the party. There are ups and downs in every family. We should forget everything and move forward. Happy that MTB Nagaraj has assured us that he will stay with us," Shivakumar told media persons.

Despite tendering their resignations, both Nagaraj and Sudhakar are still members of legislative assembly as their resignations have yet not been accepted by the speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

Congress's troubleshooter Shivakumar reached the residence of Nagaraj at about 5 am and camped there for almost four-and-a-half hours, trying to pacify him.

According to reports, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara too reached Nagaraj's house to convince him to withdraw the resignation.

A similar attempt was on to persuade MLAs Ramalinga Reddy, Munirathna and R Roshan Baig.

Sources in Janata Dal-Secular said Kumaraswamy is in direct talks with at least four Congress legislators, who have resigned, and was hopeful that they would withdraw their resignation.

The coalition government, which has been shaky since it came into being last year after a post-poll arrangement in the wake of a hung verdict, is facing a serious crisis now with 16 MLAs -- 13 of the Congress and three of the JD-S -- resigning from the assembly.

Besides, two Independent legislators, who were made ministers recently to provide stability to the government, have quit the ministry and withdrawn their support to it.

The ruling coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1), besides the speaker.

With the support of the two Independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House.

If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

The speaker too has a vote.

With inputs from PTI