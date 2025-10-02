HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ravana Is Ready for Dussehra

By REDIFF NEWS
October 02, 2025 07:59 IST

Effigies of Ravana were sold in bustling markets across India on the eve of Dussehra, forming the symbolic centerpiece of celebrations that mark the eternal triumph of good over evil.

The towering structures often stretching several storeys high are destined for a fiery end as they are set ablaze during grand community gatherings, while smaller effigies find their way into homes and neighbourhoods for more intimate festivities.

Delhi known for its century-old tradition of effigy-making, artisans transform narrow lanes into temporary workshops.

Families of craftsmen work tirelessly for weeks, bending bamboo, layering papier-mache, and painting vivid expressions onto the ten heads of Ravana.

Alongside him, effigies of his brothers Kumbhkaran and Meghnad are also crafted, echoing the epic tale of the Ramayana.

When the effigies finally go up in flames, the spectacle is more than just entertainment, it is a collective reaffirmation of faith, morality, and the age-old belief that righteousness will always prevail.

 

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravana for sale on the eve of Dussehra near Tagore Garden in New Delhi on Wednesday, here and below. Photograph: Ankit Tyagi/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Ankit Tyagi/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Ankit Tyagi/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Ankit Tyagi/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Ankit Tyagi/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An effigy of Ravana being transported on the eve of Dussehra in New Delhi. Photograph: Ankit Tyagi/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An artist gives the final touch to effigies of Ravana ahead of Dussehra in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Workers carry an effigy of Ravana in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Final touches to an effigy of Ravana in New Delhi. Photograph: Ankit Tyagi/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad are installed in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

