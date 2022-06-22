News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Endgame for MVA? Raut hints at assembly dissolution

Endgame for MVA? Raut hints at assembly dissolution

June 22, 2022 12:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As Maharashtra political crisis deepens, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has hinted at the dissolution of the state assembly in a tweet.

"The developments in Maharashtra are leading towards the dismissal of Vidhan Sabha (state assembly)," the top party leader wrote in a post in Marathi.

The comment comes hours after rebel Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde reached Assam some party MLAs after camping in a five-star hotel in Gujarat's Surat.

Earlier talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said he has been holding discussions with Shinde and the talks are "positive".

Raut said Shinde has not put forth any conditions before the party, and that discussions are also underway with other Sena leaders who are with Shinde.

 

Raut expressed confidence that Shinde and other rebel MLAs will be back into the party fold, and said their “misunderstandings will be addressed”.

“It is difficult for him (Shinde) to leave the party and it will be difficult for us (the Sena) to leave him. Our dialogue is on. We spoke for an hour in the morning. Talks are also on with the MLAs who are with Shinde,” Raut said.

“Our talks with him are taking place in a cordial manner and they have been positive,” the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said.

Asked about the rebel MLAs moving to Guwahati, Raut said “Let them go. Guwahati has a nice forest (nearby)…Kaziranga (national park). The MLAs should see the country, this will help them understand it.”

Raut said Thackeray will also talk to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the state's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
What Eknath Shinde told Uddhav during phone call
What Eknath Shinde told Uddhav during phone call
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
'Uddhav govt will fall, we don't have to do anything'
'Uddhav govt will fall, we don't have to do anything'
Ahead of AIADMK meet, OPS says 'dharma will win'
Ahead of AIADMK meet, OPS says 'dharma will win'
10 Tips For The Best Wedding Photos
10 Tips For The Best Wedding Photos
Rocketry's SRK Surprise
Rocketry's SRK Surprise
Kartik Needs YOUR HELP!
Kartik Needs YOUR HELP!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar

Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar

With 40 MLAs Eknath Shinde moves from Guj to Assam

With 40 MLAs Eknath Shinde moves from Guj to Assam

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances