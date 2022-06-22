Endgame for MVA? Raut hints at assembly dissolution

As Maharashtra political crisis deepens, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has hinted at the dissolution of the state assembly in a tweet.

"The developments in Maharashtra are leading towards the dismissal of Vidhan Sabha (state assembly)," the top party leader wrote in a post in Marathi.

The comment comes hours after rebel Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde reached Assam some party MLAs after camping in a five-star hotel in Gujarat's Surat.

Earlier talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said he has been holding discussions with Shinde and the talks are "positive".

Raut said Shinde has not put forth any conditions before the party, and that discussions are also underway with other Sena leaders who are with Shinde.

Raut expressed confidence that Shinde and other rebel MLAs will be back into the party fold, and said their “misunderstandings will be addressed”.

“It is difficult for him (Shinde) to leave the party and it will be difficult for us (the Sena) to leave him. Our dialogue is on. We spoke for an hour in the morning. Talks are also on with the MLAs who are with Shinde,” Raut said.

“Our talks with him are taking place in a cordial manner and they have been positive,” the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said.

Asked about the rebel MLAs moving to Guwahati, Raut said “Let them go. Guwahati has a nice forest (nearby)…Kaziranga (national park). The MLAs should see the country, this will help them understand it.”

Raut said Thackeray will also talk to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the state's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.