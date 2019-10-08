Rajnath flies on India's first Rafale jet in France

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday evening flew on India's first Rafale fighter jet at the Dassault facility near France's Bordeaux, right after the jet, the first of the 36 long-awaited Rafale fighters for India, was officially handed over by France on Indian Air Force's 87th birth anniversary.
The defence minister sat in the rear cockpit of the customised Rafale fighter jet with tail number RB-001 and was flown by Philippe Duchateau, head test pilot of Dassault Aviation.
"It is indeed a great honour to be able to fly in this new fighter jet," said Rajnath Singh, just before take-off.
At the handover ceremony, Singh called it a historic day for Indian forces, and a milestone moment for Indo-French bilateral ties as he impressed upon Dassault the need to maintain the delivery timeline. "I am happy that the delivery of Rafale is on schedule. The jet will add to the strength of our forces," he said.
WATCH: Rajnath Singh completes Rafale sortie
Singh said he believes Rafale will boost India's air dominance exponentially to ensure peace and security in the region. "I am told Rafale is a French word meaning gust of wind. I am sure the aircraft will live up to its name," he said at the ceremony that was also attended by French defense minister Florence Parl.