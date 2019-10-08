Rajnath flies on India's first Rafale jet in France

October 08, 2019 20:19 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday evening flew on India's first Rafale fighter jet at the Dassault facility near France's Bordeaux, right after the jet, the first of the 36 long-awaited Rafale fighters for India, was officially handed over by France on Indian Air Force's 87th birth anniversary.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flashes the thumbs up sign in the first Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jet on the tarmac before its take-off at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux. Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

The defence minister sat in the rear cockpit of the customised Rafale fighter jet with tail number RB-001 and was flown by Philippe Duchateau, head test pilot of Dassault Aviation.

"It is indeed a great honour to be able to fly in this new fighter jet," said Rajnath Singh, just before take-off.

IMAGE: Rajnath sits in the first Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jet . Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

At the handover ceremony, Singh called it a historic day for Indian forces, and a milestone moment for Indo-French bilateral ties as he impressed upon Dassault the need to maintain the delivery timeline. "I am happy that the delivery of Rafale is on schedule. The jet will add to the strength of our forces," he said.

WATCH: Rajnath Singh completes Rafale sortie

Singh said he believes Rafale will boost India's air dominance exponentially to ensure peace and security in the region. "I am told Rafale is a French word meaning gust of wind. I am sure the aircraft will live up to its name," he said at the ceremony that was also attended by French defense minister Florence Parl.

IMAGE: The first Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jet takes off after the delivery ceremony. Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

IMAGE: Rajnath in his G-suit before taking off in the customised Rafale fighter jet. Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters