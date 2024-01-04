News
Rediff.com  » News » Rashmi Shukla becomes Maharashtra's first woman DGP

Rashmi Shukla becomes Maharashtra's first woman DGP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 04, 2024 19:21 IST
Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla on Thursday became Maharashtra's first woman Director General of Police (DGP).

IMAGE: Rashmi Shukla, Director-General Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at his residence in Lucknow on March 16, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The state home department issued the order of her appointment. The 59-year-old IPS officer of 1988 batch was posted as director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal on deputation.

Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was holding additional charge as DGP Maharashtra after Rajnish Seth retired from the post on December 31, 2023.

 

Shukla was embroiled in controversy during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's tenure when she was named as an accused in phone tapping cases.

The Bombay high court in September 2023 quashed two first information reports (FIRs) registered against Shukla in this connection.

The two FIRs were registered in Pune and Colaba in south Mumbai for allegedly illegally tapping phones of some opposition leaders when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister of the state and Shukla headed the state intelligence department.

The Pune case was registered for allegedly recording phone calls of state Congress chief Nana Patole, while the Mumbai case was for allegedly recording phone calls of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, who was earlier with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The FIRs came to be registered after Fadnavis, as leader of opposition, cited a letter purportedly written by Shukla to the then-Maharashtra Director General of Police about alleged corruption in transfers in the police department.

In the Pune FIR, the police had submitted a C-Summary report (case is neither false nor true) and had sought to close the case, while in the Mumbai case, the government had refused to grant sanction to prosecute Shukla.

Fadnavis is now deputy chief minister and home minister.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
