Centre promotes Rashmi Shukla among 3 Maha IPS officers to DGP rank

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 12, 2023 23:25 IST
Three senior Indian Police Service officers of the Maharashtra cadre have been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police by the Cabinet appointments committee of the Union government, an official said in Mumbai on Sunday.

IMAGE: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla leaves Colaba police station after recording her statement in an alleged phone tapping case, Mumbai, March 16, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The officers are 1988 batch IPS Rashmi Shukla, and Sadanand Date and Atulchandra Kulkarni, both of the 1990 batch.

 

Shukla and Kulkarni are on Central deputation as additional director generals in the Central Reserve Police Force and National Investigation Agency, respectively.

Date is the chief of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad in the state.

Shukla, incidentally, was accused of tapping phones of some political leaders while she was chief of the state intelligence department in Maharashtra.

Kulkarni has served in Mumbai as its joint commissioner (crime), has headed the elite Maharashtra ATS and has had a stint in the Intelligence Bureau.

Date was the first commissioner of the newly-formed Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police region, which covers large areas of Thane and Palghar districts.

"Though these officers have been empanelled by the Union government, separate orders on their promotion have not been issued by the Maharashtra government as yet," the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
