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Rape Survivor Forced To Wait; Probe Ordered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 15, 2026 20:06 IST

An investigation has been launched after a rape survivor in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly made to wait five hours for a crucial medico-legal examination at a district hospital.

Key Points

  • A rape survivor in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly waited five hours for a medico-legal examination.
  • The delay prompted the civil surgeon to order an investigation into the hospital's procedures.
  • Police claim the duty doctor was late despite being informed of the survivor's arrival.
  • Medical examinations of rape survivors should be conducted without delay according to the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
  • The hospital is investigating the matter and promises strict action if negligence is found.

A rape survivor was allegedly forced to wait for nearly five hours at the district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara for medico-legal examination, prompting the civil surgeon to order a probe.

Rape Complaint and Police Intervention

As per the woman, she was raped by her uncle on Wednesday night. She filed a complaint at Sawari police outpost, around 25 km from here, on Thursday morning.

 

Sub-inspector Usha Jawarkar, who took her to the district hospital, claimed that they had to wait for almost five hours as the duty doctor did not reach in time despite being informed.

She had to contact civil surgeon Dr Sushil Dubey who intervened and got the procedure done, the police official said.

Legal Requirements for Medical Examination

Under section 184 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), medical examination of a rape survivor must be conducted without delay after the person reaches the hospital.

Hospital Response and Investigation

When contacted, Dr Dubey said that after he was informed, the woman doctors was asked to conduct the examination immediately. The matter was being probed and strict action would be taken if any negligence was found.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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