Home  » News » Bihar man asks for directions, passersby rape his wife

Bihar man asks for directions, passersby rape his wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 01, 2025 18:45 IST

A woman was raped in front of her husband in Shahpur on the outskirts of Patna, police said on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The woman, a dancer, was returning home with her husband in the early hours of Wednesday after an event when the incident happened in Shahpur Dera village, they said.

"When her husband asked three passersby for directions to the Dighwara railway station, they asked the couple to get onto their motorcycles. Instead of taking them to the station, they were taken to a secluded place where the woman was raped in front of her husband who was held hostage," ASP (Danapur) Bhanu Pratap Singh.

 

The accused left them there and fled, he said.

"Based on the victim's statement, police registered a case and started a search for the accused. Manoj Kumar and Manish Kumar were arrested on Wednesday night. A search is on to nab the third accused, Nagendra Kumar," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
