HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ranveer Allahbadia untraceable; phone switched off, home locked

Ranveer Allahbadia untraceable; phone switched off, home locked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 15, 2025 15:14 IST

x

The Mumbai police are unable to trace podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia as his phone remains switched off, while they have given comedian Samay Raina time till March 10 to appear before them in a probe into the former's controversial remarks on his YouTube show, an official said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. Photograph: Kind courtesy @BeerBicepsGuy/X

Allahbadia's crass remarks about parents and sex on Raina's now-deleted YouTube show India's Got Latent have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons.

The official said the Khar police have been unable to contact Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, as his phone is switched off.

He said Raina's lawyer met senior police officials seeking more time, citing that his client was in the US.

 

On the lawyer's request, the police have given him time till March 10 to appear before them to record a statement.

Allahbadia had earlier requested the Khar police to record his statement at his residence, but his request was turned down.

Police on Friday went to his flat in the Versova area but found it locked.

The Mumbai police have recorded the statements of eight persons, including Makhija, Chanchalani and Allahbadia's manager, on a complaint filed by a BJP functionary. However, the city police have not registered any FIR in this connection.

The Maharashtra Cyber has summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with a case registered by it in this connection. They include those who participated in the show. On Thursday, actor and film personality Raghu Ram recorded his statement with the agency. He was on the judges panel of Raina's show.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Allahbadia summoned again as Mumbai home found locked
Allahbadia summoned again as Mumbai home found locked
Ranveer Allahbadia's Rise, Journalism's Demise
Ranveer Allahbadia's Rise, Journalism's Demise
Allahbadia skips summons, Assam cops seek Raina
Allahbadia skips summons, Assam cops seek Raina
Allahbadia row: Maha cyber police summons 40 persons
Allahbadia row: Maha cyber police summons 40 persons
Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC amid 'Latent' controversy
Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC amid 'Latent' controversy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Mohammad Rafi Romantic Songs

webstory image 2

10 Actresses Who Played Marathi Queens

webstory image 3

When Usha Vance Bowled Us Over

VIDEOS

Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta take holy dip in Triveni Sangam3:29

Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta take holy dip in Triveni...

Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra0:33

Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra

Watch: President Trump 'pulls chair' for PM Modi at White House0:32

Watch: President Trump 'pulls chair' for PM Modi at White...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD