Allahbadia skips Maharashtra Cyber summons; Assam cops seek Raina

Maharashtra Cyber, a cyber and information security division, will again summon Ranveer Allahbadia to record his statement as he did not appear before the agency in the case registered against him concerning a YouTube show, an official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A screengrab from a video of the controversial episode going viral on social media. Photograph: X

Meanwhile, an Assam police team arrived in Pune on Thursday evening to issue summons to comedian Samay Raina in connection with a case filed in the north-eastern state over his Youtube show 'India's Got Latent'.

The distasteful remarks by Allahbadia, popular on Youtube as 'BeerBiceps', on parents and sex in the reality show led to massive outrage, resulting in complaints from several persons.

Allahbadia had been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber to record his statement, but he did not turn up. The Maharashtra Cyber will summon him soon for one more time, the official said.

The official said Maharashtra Cyber has so far summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with the case. They include those who participated in the show, he said.

On Thursday, actor and film personality Raghu Ram was questioned by the Maharashtra Cyber, the official said, adding that Raina had been called to record his statement on February 18.

Raina has sought some time as he is currently in the US for his shows, said the official.

Raghu Ram was on the judges panel of Raina's show. He visited the agency's office at World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade, in south Mumbai around 4 pm and left at 6.10 pm.

Raghu Ram told media persons that he had recorded his statement with the agency.

Asked what he felt about the episode, the TV personality said 'what I feel does not matter' and left the place.

The Mumbai police, which have also initiated an inquiry concerning the controversy, have asked Raina to appear before them on February 17.

Allahbadia was asked to remain present at the Khar police station in Mumbai on Friday after he failed to appear, an official said.

Allahbadia had requested the police to record his statement at his residence, but it was denied, he said.

A case was registered against Allahbadia and Raina in Guwahati too by a resident there for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show. Others named in the case there are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

The Assam Police has already summoned Allahbadia and Chanchlani, asking them to be present in person in connection with the controversial remarks they had made during the show.

Raina has a house in Balewadi in Pune.

As per Assam police, a team of the cyber police currently in Mumbai has served summonses to the duo but were yet to issue it to three others also named in the case.

An officer of the team said they are here in connection with the Youtuber but refused to give details.