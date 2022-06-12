News
Ranchi violence: Kin of deceased say they weren't protesting

Ranchi violence: Kin of deceased say they weren't protesting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 12, 2022 12:24 IST
The family members of two persons who succumbed to gunshot wounds during Friday's protests in Ranchi against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, have claimed they were not a part of the procession that was taken out to condemn the comments.

IMAGE: Pigeons look for food on a road as security personnel patrol, a day after clashes during protest against now-suspended BJP leaders remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Two people identified as Mohammad Mudassir Kaifi and Mohammad Sahil died and over two dozen people were injured in protests and subsequent clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday over the remarks made by two suspended Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries against Prophet Mohammad, officials said.

 

Shakib Ansari, the brother of Sahil, however, said he did not participate in Friday's protest march.

"My brother Md Sahil had gone to Ranchi Main Road for some work after the Friday namaaz. He was not part of the procession, but he received bullet injuries and died," Ansari told reporters.

Mohammad Parvez, the father of Kaifi, also said he had no idea how his 'minor' son received bullet injuries as he was not a part of the procession.

State-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) PRO D K Sinha said as per hospital records, Kaifi was 22 and Sahil 24.

They died during the course of treatment at the medical facility.

Thirteen of the critically injured people are also undergoing treatment at RIMS.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been clamped in 12 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, of Ranchi district, besides Hazaribag and Ramgarh districts to prevent flareups, the officials said.

Around 2,500 security personnel have also been deployed in these areas to prevent any untoward incident, they said.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
More like this

Will Anti-Prophet Remarks Hit India's Gulf Trade?

Will Anti-Prophet Remarks Hit India's Gulf Trade?

Prophet row: Violent protests break out across India

Prophet row: Violent protests break out across India

