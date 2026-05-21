Man Held For Stealing Jewellery From Ranchi Wedding

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a wedding jewellery theft in Ranchi, with police recovering stolen items worth Rs 16 lakh.

Key Points A man has been arrested for stealing jewellery worth Rs 16 lakh from a wedding in Ranchi.

The accused was apprehended in Madhya Pradesh based on technical surveillance.

The theft occurred during a wedding ceremony in the Bariatu police station area.

Police recovered the stolen jewellery and cash from the accused's possession.

The Ranchi Police arrested a 39-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh and recovered jewellery worth Rs 16 lakh that he had allegedly stolen from a wedding ceremony here, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Details Of The Ranchi Wedding Theft

The incident occurred on May 1 in the Bariatu police station area during a wedding ceremony at a marriage hall, he said.

The victim had registered an FIR in this regard on May 2.

Accused Arrested And Jewellery Recovered

"We arrested the accused from Madhya Pradesh and recovered stolen jewellery worth Rs 16 lakh and Rs 96,800 in cash from his possession. He is a resident of that state," Ranchi (City) SP Paras Rana said.

The accused was not an invitee at the ceremony, and allegedly fled with a bag containing jewellery and the cash when people around were busy with the wedding rituals, police said.

He was nabbed by an SIT team on the basis of technical surveillance and analysis of CCTV footage, the SP said, adding, the accused was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.