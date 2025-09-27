HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ranchi Durga Puja pandal drops Jesus Christ's image after VHP protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 27, 2025 01:17 IST

Organisers of a Durga Puja committee in Ranchi, which built their marquee on the theme of 'Vatican City', the centre of the Roman Catholic Church, took down the image of Jesus Christ from inside the pandal and replaced it with that of Lord Krishna on Friday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The development came a day after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) alleged that the marquee has been made that way to "hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus" and encourage conversion.

The charges were rejected by the organisers of the Puja, R R Sporting Club at Ratu Road, on Thursday.

 

However, the club's patron Vicky Yadav told PTI on Friday that following a meeting of the puja committee members, it was decided to replace the image of Lord Jesus Christ inside the pandal with that of Lord Krishna. 

It was not due to the protest by a certain section but by our committee members to show all religions on the same platform, said Yadav.

He said the European-style statues placed outside the pandal were retained as it was.

Yadav emphasised that the design was meant to promote peace and brotherhood, not division.

"India stands for religious harmony. If that doesn't exist, then why not just declare this a Hindu nation?" Yadav said, while showing videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting churches abroad during official trips.

Yadav maintained that the inspiration came from India's multi-faith ethos, and that his team has organised events promoting Sanatan Dharma.

"We have been organising Durga Puja for the last 50 years, and every year we make pandals based on certain themes. This year, we decided to replicate the Durga Puja pandal made by Sreebhumi Sporting Club at Kolkata in 2022 on the theme of Vatican City," Yadav said.

He said artisans were employed from Kolkata to recreate the Roman architectural site, St Peter's Basilica, and the Vatican Museum as a backdrop for the Goddess Durga.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Thursday shared on X his reservation about a Durga Puja marquee on the theme of 'Vatican City'.

"This has been done with an objective to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and aimed at encouraging religious conversion. If the organising committee of this Durga Puja pandal is so interested in secularism, I would ask them to display a photograph of a Hindu God or Goddess at any event organised by the Church or at Madrasas in Ranchi," Bansal had said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
