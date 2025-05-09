HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ramdev pledges no more Rooh Afza remarks, HC closes case

Ramdev pledges no more Rooh Afza remarks, HC closes case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 09, 2025 16:44 IST

x

The Delhi high court on Friday closed a case after Yoga guru Ramdev pledged not to pass any further disparaging remarks against Hamdard's Rooh Afza.

IMAGE: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev speaks during the inauguration of Patanjali Mega Food and Herbal Park, at MIHAN in Nagpur, March 9.2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Amit Bansal said the averments of Ramdev and Patanjali Foods Ltd in their affidavits were binding on them and decreed the suit in favour of Hamdard National Foundation India.

The court had previously ordered removal of the controversial online content and asked Ramdev and Patanjali to file their undertaking.

 

The court passed the order while dealing with a lawsuit by Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev and his Patanjali Foods Ltd over the controversial remarks.

Hamdard claimed while promoting Patanjali's "gulab sharbat", Ramdev alleged the money earned from Hamdard's Rooh Afza was used to build madrasas and mosques.

On April 22, the court sought an affidavit from Ramdev and Patanjali assuring to "not issue any statements, social media posts or disparaging videos/advertisements in future similar to those which are subject matter of the present suit in respect of products of the competitors".

Ramdev's remark of "sharbat jihad" on Hamdard's Rooh Afza, the court said, was indefensible and shook its conscience, prompting the Yoga guru to assure he would immediately take down the related videos and social media posts.

Hamdard's counsel had said instead of taking down the objectionable YouTube video in terms of an earlier order, the defendant had only made it private.

Ramdev's counsel, on the other hand, said he had "great respect for the court" and its directions would be complied with.

On May 1, after the court warned of initiating contempt action against Ramdev, his lawyer assured that certain objectionable content which was subsequently published would also be deleted within 24 hours.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sharbat jihad row: Ramdev assures HC of not posting content against Hamdard
Sharbat jihad row: Ramdev assures HC of not posting content against Hamdard
'Shocks conscience': HC on Ramdev's 'sharbat jihad' remark
'Shocks conscience': HC on Ramdev's 'sharbat jihad' remark
HC orders Ramdev to remove 'sharbat jiahd' video within 24 hrs
HC orders Ramdev to remove 'sharbat jiahd' video within 24 hrs
Ramdev crossed red line, vilified modern medicine: IMA
Ramdev crossed red line, vilified modern medicine: IMA
SC rejects Ramdev's apology, warns against perjury
SC rejects Ramdev's apology, warns against perjury

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Meet Bollywood's Single Moms

webstory image 2

Mother India

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Suspicious object found in Jaisalmer after Pakistan's strike2:55

Suspicious object found in Jaisalmer after Pakistan's strike

Video: BSF foils 'major' infiltration bid along IB in Samba, kills 7 terrorists0:26

Video: BSF foils 'major' infiltration bid along IB in...

Watch: Army releases video of its strong response to Pak amid drone attacks0:14

Watch: Army releases video of its strong response to Pak...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD