HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Shocks conscience': HC on Ramdev's 'sharbat jihad' remark

'Shocks conscience': HC on Ramdev's 'sharbat jihad' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 22, 2025 13:01 IST

x

The Delhi high court on Tuesday observed that Yoga guru Ramdev's purported remark of "sharbat jihad" on Hamdard's Rooh Afza shook its conscience and was indefensible.

IMAGE: Yoga guru Ramdev claimed that the money earned from Hamdard's Rooh Afza was used to build madrasas and mosques. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Amit Bansal, who was hearing a plea by Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev's Patanjali Foods Ltd, said, "It shocks the conscience of the court. It is indefensible. You (counsel for Ramdev,) instructions from your client otherwise there will be a strong order".

The counsel for Hamdard apprised the court that recently, while promoting Patanjali's gulab sharbat, Ramdev claimed that the money earned from Hamdard's Rooh Afza was used to build madrasas and mosques.

 

Later, Ramdev defended his remark and said that he did not name any brand or community.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Hamdard, said the case goes beyond disparagement and it was a case of creating "communal divide".

"This amounts to hate speech. He says it is a sharbat jihad. He should carry on his business. Why is he troubling us?" the senior lawyer said.

As the counsel who had to argue the case for Ramdev was not available, the court would take up the matter again after some time.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ramdev crossed red line, vilified modern medicine: IMA
Ramdev crossed red line, vilified modern medicine: IMA
No false ads, give us death if found guilty: Patanjali
No false ads, give us death if found guilty: Patanjali
Patanjali ads: SC slams Ramdev, rejects his apology
Patanjali ads: SC slams Ramdev, rejects his apology
Remarks on modern medicine: SC asks Ramdev to...
Remarks on modern medicine: SC asks Ramdev to...
SC rejects Ramdev's apology, warns against perjury
SC rejects Ramdev's apology, warns against perjury

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Is A Good Daily Step Count? 7 Answers

webstory image 2

Easy To Follow Diet Tips From Celebs

webstory image 3

Gold Prices Go Up, Up & UP!! Look At Its 10-Year Rise

VIDEOS

JD Vance, wife Usha Vance with kids arrive in Jaipur3:23

JD Vance, wife Usha Vance with kids arrive in Jaipur

JD Vance and family visit iconic Amber Fort in Jaipur3:55

JD Vance and family visit iconic Amber Fort in Jaipur

Shilpa Shetty looks 'red hot' in corset and drape skirt ensemble1:11

Shilpa Shetty looks 'red hot' in corset and drape skirt...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD