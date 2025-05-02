HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sharbat jihad row: Ramdev assures HC of not posting content against Hamdard

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read
May 02, 2025 17:21 IST

Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday gave an undertaking in the Delhi high court for neither issuing any disparaging statement nor publishing on social media posts similar to his sharbat jihad remark against Hamdard's Rooh Afza.

IMAGE: Yog Guru Baba Ramdev speaks during the inauguration of Patanjali Mega Food and Herbal Park, at MIHAN in Nagpur, March 9.2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Amit Bansal, who on May 1 ordered the removal of the controversial online content, asked Ramdev's counsel to file an affidavit during the day.

A similar undertaking was also tendered by Ramdev's Patanjali Foods Ltd.

 

The court passed the order while dealing with a lawsuit by Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev and his Patanjali Foods Ltd over the controversial remarks.

Hamdard claimed while promoting Patanjali's gulab sharbat, Ramdev alleged the money earned from Hamdard's Rooh Afza was used to build madrasas and mosques.

On April 22, the court sought an affidavit from Ramdev and Patanjali that they shall "not issue any statements, social media posts or disparaging videos/advertisements in the future similar to those which are subject matter of the present suit in respect of products of the competitors."

Ramdev's remark of sharbat jihad on Hamdard's Rooh Afza, the court said, was indefensible and shook its conscience, prompting the Yoga guru to assure he would immediately take down the related videos and social media posts.

On Friday, Hamdard's counsel said instead of taking down the objectionable YouTube video in terms of an earlier order, the defendant had only made it private.

Ramdev's counsel, on the other hand, said he had "great respect for the court" and its directions would be complied with.

"We have 24 hours, we will comply," he said while urging the court to dispose of the lawsuit.

The court then posted the matter on May 9.

On May 1, after the court warned of initiating contempt action against Ramdev, his lawyer assured that certain objectionable content which was subsequently published, would also be deleted within 24 hours.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
