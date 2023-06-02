News
Rediff.com  » News » Ram Temple trust to invite Modi for consecration ceremony

Ram Temple trust to invite Modi for consecration ceremony

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 02, 2023 14:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Lord Ram, an official of the temple's trust said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the bhoomi pooja for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, on August 5, 2020. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said that the decision was taken in the recently held meeting of the members.

Rai said that the ground floor of the temple will be ready by October.

 

Two months will be spent in the trial of its operation and by December, it will be thrown open to the devotees.

A letter will be sent to the prime minister and he will be asked to give his permission regarding any favourable date between December and January 26, 2024, he said.

This letter will be signed by the president of Sriram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the official said.

After the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram, the temple will be officially inaugurated for worshipping and offering prayers.

In the meeting held in Ayodhya this week, 11 members were present, while founder member K Parasaran joined virtually.

However, Rai said that no date has been fixed for the consecration of the idol in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Swami Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of the temple trust, is consulting the astrologers regarding the dates. So far talks have been held with seven astrologers for a suitable date, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
