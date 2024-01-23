Ram temple event: Stone pelting on procession near Mumbai hours after clash

A procession taken out in Thane district on the occasion of the Ram temple idol consecration in Ayodhya was pelted with stones by miscreants on Monday evening, police officials said, in the second incident of violence in the district in less than 24 hours.

IMAGE: A group of youngsters chant slogans as they celebrate Ayodhya Ram Lalla's 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, at Marine Drive in Mumbai, January 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

An unspecified number of processionists and policemen providing security to the march were injured in the stone attack in the Mira Road area, they said, hours after a clash broke out between members of two communities during a vehicle rally in Thane district at around 10:30 pm on Sunday.

An official at the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police said the stone pelting was reported from Naya Nagar police station limits, where the group clash took place during a rally comprising cars and other vehicles and taken out on the eve of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The trigger for the stone pelting incident was not yet known, he said, adding further details were awaited.

The police were maintaining a strict vigil after Sunday's clash in the Naya Nagar area, located on Mumbai's outskirts, said the official.

MBVV additional police commissioner Sreekanth Phatak asked the people of the township to maintain peace and said action was being taken against those involved in the incidents.

He asked people not to believe in rumours and warned against putting up social media posts that are provocative or could disrupt peace by creating feuds among communities.

The CCTV footage was being checked to nab the culprits, he said, adding that police rushed to the site of Sunday's clash immediately and brought the situation under control.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said 13 persons were held in connection with the group clash.

A number of relatives of these 13 persons protested in front of Naya Nagar police station and Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain was seen soothing frayed tempers.

He told the kin of the arrested persons that the police were doing their job and action would be taken only against those found to have taken part in the clash.

In Panvel, Shiv Sena leader Pratamesh Soman, former corporator Mukid Kazi and social worker Iqbal Kazi told reporters some incidents had taken place but the situation was peaceful at the moment.

Hindus and Muslims have lived in the town cordially for ages, they said, adding that the police must take action against those posting rumours and provocative messages on social media.