News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ram temple decked up with 'rich stocks' of flowers, diyas

Ram temple decked up with 'rich stocks' of flowers, diyas

By Kunal Dutt
January 20, 2024 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With just two days to go for the consecration ceremony, the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been decorated with "rich stocks" of flowers and special lights for the mega event, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: The Ram temple in Ayodhya has been decorated with flowers and special lights for the mega event. Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth/X

The entire temple town is in the grip of religious fervour or as the locals say, Ayodhya Rammay ho rahi hai.

Sources in the temple trust said "rich stocks" of flowers have been used for the decoration and special floral designs have been made to deck up the temple for the big day.

"These are all natural flowers and due to winter can last longer. So they will remain fresh on the day of the consecration ceremony. The fragrance and the aesthetic appeal of these vibrant flowers have lent another layer of divinity to the temple," a source told PTI.

He said separate teams were made for floral decoration and illumination work and they are all working in tandem under the guidance of the trust officials.

 

The source said decorative lights used for outer illumination are themed on diya, so as to give a traditional look and highlight the ornate elements of the temple.

"Inside the garbh griha, the traditional diya will be used," he said, adding, the soft illumination on the inner side of the temple will highlight the architectural elements while the outer illumination will get turned on only after evening.

The new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon, brought there on a truck earlier.

The first image of the new idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum with eyes covered with a cloth had surfaced on social media late Thursday night.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple will take place on January 22 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries.

The entry into the temple will be from the east side and exit from the south side. The entire temple superstructure will eventually be three-storeyed -- G+2, the temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai earlier said.

Visitors will climb 32 steps from the eastern side to reach the main temple.

The temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide and 161 feet high.

Each floor of the temple will be 20 ft high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Kunal Dutt
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Jalota Will Sing New Bhajans In Ayodhya
Jalota Will Sing New Bhajans In Ayodhya
Ayodhya's Changing And How!
Ayodhya's Changing And How!
Unveiling Of Temple Is Well Timed...
Unveiling Of Temple Is Well Timed...
Aus Open: Bopanna-Babos pull out of mixed doubles
Aus Open: Bopanna-Babos pull out of mixed doubles
ED questions Hemant Soren in money laundering case
ED questions Hemant Soren in money laundering case
Aus Open: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek
Aus Open: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek
In a first, Army couple set to march in R-Day parade
In a first, Army couple set to march in R-Day parade
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ram's eyes can't be revealed before...: Chief priest

Ram's eyes can't be revealed before...: Chief priest

Ram's Footprint Over South East Asia

Ram's Footprint Over South East Asia

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances