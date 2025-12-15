Ram Janmabhoomi leader and BJP ex-MP Ram Vilas Vedanti dies at 67

Ram Janmabhoomi movement leader and former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ram Vilas Vedanti died of a heart attack on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa at the age of 67, an official said.

IMAGE: Politician and spiritual leader Ram Vilas Das Vedanti. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vedanti's disciple, Chhote Das Maharaj, said his last rites will be performed in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed their condolences on Vedanti's death, calling it an irreparable loss to the Sanatan Dharma.

Vedanti had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Superspecialty Hospital affiliated with Shyam Shah Medical College here on the morning of December 14, the official added.

"When he was admitted, he had blood poisoning (septicemia) infection, which had spread significantly. His blood pressure had dropped, and his kidneys had also stopped functioning," Superspecialty Hospital superintendent Akshay Srivastava told PTI Videos.

"Vedanti suffered a heart attack on Sunday night, following which he was on a ventilator. He passed away this morning," Srivastava said.

After the heart attack, an attempt was made to transport him to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, by an air ambulance.

However, the dense fog scuppered the plan, Srivastava added.

Ayodhya Mayor Girishpati Tripathi told PTI that Vedanti had come to Rewa on December 10 to narrate "Katha Bhathwa" in Lalgaon, Rewa district. During this time, his health deteriorated, and he was admitted to a hospital.

Vedanti, who was born on October 7, 1958, in Gudhwa (Gudh), in the Rewa district, was the executive president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and was a Member of Parliament on the BJP's ticket from Uttar Pradesh's Machhlishahar (1996 to 1998) and Pratapgarh (1998 to 1999).

Vedanti's body was being brought to Ayodhya on Monday, his successor, Mahant Raghavesh Das, said.

Ram Vilas Vedanti was a disciple of Mahant Abhiram Das of Hanumangarhi, who was the key person in placing the idols of Ram Lalla in Babri Masjid in 1949, Mahant Raghavesh Das said.

Vedanti lived at Hindu Dham Naya Ghat in Ayodhya, and also has an ashram called Vashishth Bhavan, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressing his condolences, in a post on X said, "The passing away of Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti Ji Maharaj, a prominent figure in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, former Member of Parliament, and revered saint of Vashishtha Ashram in Ayodhya Dham, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world and Sanatan Dharma. Our humble tributes to him!"

"His departure marks the end of an era. His life, dedicated to the service of religion, society, and the nation, is an inspiration to us all," Adityanath said.

"We pray to Lord Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give strength to his grieving disciples and followers to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" Adityanath said on X.

Expressing grief over demise of Ram Vilas Vedanti, deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in a post on X said, "The news of the passing away of Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti Ji Maharaj, a revered saint, former Member of Parliament, and a leading figure of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, who played a pivotal role in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, is deeply saddening."

"His demise is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. His life of selfless service dedicated to religion, society, and the nation will always be a source of inspiration for all of us," Maurya said.