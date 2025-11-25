Modi, Bhagwat hoist saffron flag atop Ayodhya Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the 'wounds and pain' of centuries are healing as a 500-year-old resolve is finally being fulfilled with the formal completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath presents miniature models of the saffron flag ceremonially hoisted on the 'shikhar' of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and Ram Lalla idol at the temple, to PM Narendra Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Modi made the remarks after ceremonially hoisting a saffron flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya, an event marking the official completion of the shrine.

He was joined by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Calling the moment 'epochal', the prime minister said Ayodhya was witnessing another historic milestone and added that 'the entire country and the world are immersed in Ram'.

Modi said the sacred flag would stand as a testament that 'truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood', and congratulated Ram 'bhakts' along with all those who contributed to the construction of the temple.

According to officials, the flag hoisting marked the formal completion of the Ram temple complex, nearly six years after the Supreme Court's landmark 2019 verdict that allotted the entire 2.77-acre disputed site for the Ram Mandir.

According to an official statement, the saffron flag measuring 22 feet x 11 feet is made of parachute-grade cloth with a thick nylon hoisting rope, and is mounted atop a 161-foot spire.

The flag bears symbols of the Sun, representing Lord Ram's Surya Vansh, Om, and the Kovidara tree, described as the state tree of Ram Rajya.

Temple officials said the idol of Ram Lalla is located in the 'Garbhagriha' on the ground floor, a climb of 32 steps from the Singh Dwar on the eastern side.

The complex includes five mandaps -- Nritya, Rang, Sabha, Prarthana and Kirtan -- and features restored heritage structures such as the ancient Shiv Mandir at Kuber Tila and the historic Sita Koop.

The Ram temple project began after the Supreme Court's unanimous judgment dated November 9, 2019.

Following the ruling, the Centre constituted the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, announced by Prime Minister Modi on February 5, 2020.

The foundation stone for the temple was laid on August 5, 2020, and the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla idol took place on January 22, 2022.

The Ram Darbar was opened to devotees on June 14, 2025.