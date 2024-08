Concerned about the recent rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, resident doctors and nurses at Mumbai's Sir J J Hospital tied rakhis to police personnel posted on the hospital promises on Raksha Bandhan, demanding increased safety measures for doctors all over the country.

All photographs: Sahil Salvi

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com