News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC takes cognisance of doctor's rape-murder case, hearing on Aug 20

SC takes cognisance of doctor's rape-murder case, hearing on Aug 20

Source: PTI
August 18, 2024 19:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, and will hear the case on August 20.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the cause list of August 20 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear on Tuesday a matter titled 'In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue'.

 

The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.

The body of the postgraduate trainee with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the next day.

The Calcutta high court on August 13 ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata police to the Central Bureau of Investigation which started its investigation on August 14.

The high court had ordered transfer of the probe to the CBI while hearing petitions, including the one moved by the victim's parents praying for a court-monitored probe.

Observing that the mob violence in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was an absolute failure of state machinery, the high court had on August 16 directed the police and the hospital authorities to file affidavits on the situation there.

The high court had said it was hard to believe that the police intelligence did not have information about the gathering of 7,000 people, when the state's lawyer told the court that a mob of such a number had assembled at the hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
WB rape-murder: Doc body alleges evidence tampering
WB rape-murder: Doc body alleges evidence tampering
Kolkata rape-murder: Where the CBI probe has reached
Kolkata rape-murder: Where the CBI probe has reached
Not shielding anyone: Police on doctor's murder probe
Not shielding anyone: Police on doctor's murder probe
Shami likely to play in Ranji Trophy
Shami likely to play in Ranji Trophy
East Bengal, Bagan fans unite to protest medic rape
East Bengal, Bagan fans unite to protest medic rape
Air India cabin crew assaulted at London hotel
Air India cabin crew assaulted at London hotel
DYFI flayed over pork challenge for Wayanad survivors
DYFI flayed over pork challenge for Wayanad survivors

More like this

Kolkata rape-murder: What victim's parents told CBI

Kolkata rape-murder: What victim's parents told CBI

Kolkata doc was raped brutally, says initial autopsy

Kolkata doc was raped brutally, says initial autopsy

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances