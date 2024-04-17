Rajputs to boycott BJP candidates in 3 UP seats

The Rajputs here held a 'mahapanchayat' and decided to boycott the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in Muzaffarnagar, Kairana and Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituencies for allegedly neglecting the community while distributing party tickets, a leader said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath greets people during a roadshow in support of BJP candidate for Saharanpur, Raghav Lakhanpal for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Saharanpur on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 'mahapanchayat' was called on Tuesday in the Kheda area by Thakur Pooran Singh, the national president of Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and a prominent Rajput leader in the area.

It was attended by the Chaubisa Rajput Community spread across Muzaffarnagar constituency and other Rajput communities from nearby districts.

"The boycott is being done as a sign of protest for insulting the Rajput Community by neglecting it in ticket distribution which has been done by the Bharatiya Janata Party," Singh said.

"People of the Rajput community in these areas will not vote for the BJP candidate but will opt for another strong contender from other parties in his place," he said.

The Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held on April 19.

The BJP has fielded Sanjeev Balyan from Muzaffarnagar and Pradeep Chaudhary from Kairana Lok Sabha seats.

Both Balyan and Chudhary come from the Jat community and are sitting MPs. In Saharanpur, the BJP has fielded Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma.

The 'mahapanchayat' claimed that decisions taken by them will become the reason for the downfall of the BJP in Western UP.