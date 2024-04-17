News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rajputs to boycott BJP candidates in 3 UP seats

Rajputs to boycott BJP candidates in 3 UP seats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 17, 2024 14:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Rajputs here held a 'mahapanchayat' and decided to boycott the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in Muzaffarnagar, Kairana and Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituencies for allegedly neglecting the community while distributing party tickets, a leader said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath greets people during a roadshow in support of BJP candidate for Saharanpur, Raghav Lakhanpal for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Saharanpur on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 'mahapanchayat' was called on Tuesday in the Kheda area by Thakur Pooran Singh, the national president of Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and a prominent Rajput leader in the area.

It was attended by the Chaubisa Rajput Community spread across Muzaffarnagar constituency and other Rajput communities from nearby districts.

 

"The boycott is being done as a sign of protest for insulting the Rajput Community by neglecting it in ticket distribution which has been done by the Bharatiya Janata Party," Singh said.

"People of the Rajput community in these areas will not vote for the BJP candidate but will opt for another strong contender from other parties in his place," he said.

The Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held on April 19.

The BJP has fielded Sanjeev Balyan from Muzaffarnagar and Pradeep Chaudhary from Kairana Lok Sabha seats.

Both Balyan and Chudhary come from the Jat community and are sitting MPs. In Saharanpur, the BJP has fielded Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma.

The 'mahapanchayat' claimed that decisions taken by them will become the reason for the downfall of the BJP in Western UP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Rajputs Will Abandon The BJP'
'Rajputs Will Abandon The BJP'
Will perform 'jauhar' if ..., Rajput women warn BJP
Will perform 'jauhar' if ..., Rajput women warn BJP
BJP's Mission UP: Winning All 80 LS Seats
BJP's Mission UP: Winning All 80 LS Seats
Desperate Punjab Kings and MI in battle for survival
Desperate Punjab Kings and MI in battle for survival
Vi garners Rs 5,400 cr from anchor investors
Vi garners Rs 5,400 cr from anchor investors
Credit growth, quality assets may spur bank profits
Credit growth, quality assets may spur bank profits
Rahul breaks silence on contesting from Amethi
Rahul breaks silence on contesting from Amethi
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Why Rajputs' anti-Rupala stir won't dent BJP fortress

Why Rajputs' anti-Rupala stir won't dent BJP fortress

Withdraw Rupala or...: Rajputs serve ultimatum on BJP

Withdraw Rupala or...: Rajputs serve ultimatum on BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances