Rajouri Army camp attack: 1 more soldier dies, toll rises to 5

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 22, 2022 17:23 IST
The number of dead in Rajouri suicide attack rose to five, as another injured soldier succumbed at the military hospital at northern command in Udhampur, officials in Jammu said on Monday.

IMAGE: A search operation is underway after terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Indian Army base, Rajouri in August 11, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

On August 11, two terrorists had attacked an army camp in Rajouri killing four soldiers in a pre-dawn suicide strike that marked the return of ‘fidayeen' to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

Both terrorists, believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, were gunned down after an over four-hour gun battle.

The attack came five days ahead of India's 76th Independence Day.

"Another soldier Havaldar Satpal Singh succumbed to his injuries late Sunday night. With him, the death toll has gone up to five,” an officer said.

 

Officials said that the injured jawan was undergoing treatment at the northern command based military hospital.

On Monday, a wreath laying ceremony was held at Command hospital Udhampur and his mortal remains were taken to his hometown in Rajasthan, they said.

The four Army personnel died in the attack earlier were Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Subedar Rajendra Prasad (of Maligoven village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district), Rifleman Lakshmanan D (of T Pudupatti village in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu), Rifleman Manoj Kumar (of Shahjahanpur village in Haryana's Faridabad), and Rifleman Nishant Malik (of Adarsh Nagar village in Haryana's Hisar).

“The Indian Army salutes the bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, upholding the highest tradition of the force.

“The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” PRO Defence, Jammu, said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
