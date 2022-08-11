News
Army camp attacked in Jammu; 2 terrorists, 3 soldiers killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 11, 2022 10:29 IST
Two terrorists and three soldiers were killed in a gunfight when a suspected suicide group attacked an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Photograph: ANI

Two soldiers were injured in the attack and were undergoing treatment, they said.

"Someone (terrorists) tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal. Sentry challenged and exchange of fire took place," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

 

"Two terrorists trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal in Rajouri were detected. They were engaged by alert troops," an Army official said.

The terrorists have been neutralised, he added.

The ADGP said additional forces have been sent to the Army camp located around six kilometres from the Darhal police station, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'Peace has not been restored in Kashmir'
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
'Peace in Kashmir makes Pakistan very uncomfortable'
Raksha Bandhan Review
'My wife has started behaving strangely'
Yeh Hai India: Meet Modiji's Sisters
Bollywood's Sibling Love Lessons
The War Against Coronavirus

'Terrorism in J-K is an Islamist extremist venture'

New Ways To Fight Terrorism in Kashmir

