Rajbhar's gaffe: When Chandrayaan comes back on earth...

Rajbhar's gaffe: When Chandrayaan comes back on earth...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 24, 2023 16:42 IST
A slip of tongue or some wishful thinking? It's not quite clear, but Uttar Pradesh politician Om Prakash Rajbhar did say the whole country should welcome Chandrayaan-3 when it lands on earth.

IMAGE: SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief made the remark to a television reporter ahead of Wednesday's touchdown by Chandrayaan's lander module on the Moon.

 

In Rajasthan, Sports Minister Ashok Chandna too had made a gaffe he saluted the passengers on board Chandrayaan.

Chandrayaan's flight to the Moon was unmanned, and there is no returning to the earth for its lander or the rover. But the two leaders appeared to have other ideas.

In the short video clip, Rajbhar, a former minister, is heard congratulating scientists for their constant research.

On the Chandrayaan mission, he added, "I congratulate them on this. When it is time tomorrow for its safe arrival on earth, the whole country should welcome it."

Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna had said, If we are successful and make a safe landing, I salute the passengers.

Chandrayaan-3 made an eagerly anticipated soft landing on the Moon Wednesday evening, making India only the fourth country to do so and the first to reach the uncharted territory around its south pole.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
