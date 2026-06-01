Rajasthan Villagers Attacked During Protest Against Illegal Mining

A protest against illegal mining in Rajasthan turned violent as villagers were attacked, resulting in multiple injuries and raising concerns about the mining mafia's influence.

Key Points Villagers protesting illegal mining in Rajasthan's Ajitpura-Kujeta were attacked, leaving six injured.

The attack occurred as residents resumed their protest against illegal mining, which has lasted for 300 days.

Some injured villagers sustained bullet wounds and were hospitalised, with two in critical condition.

Police have formed special teams to identify and arrest those responsible for the attack on protesters.

Villagers allege inaction against illegal mining and claim the mining mafia enjoys political support.

Villagers protesting against alleged illegal mining in Rajasthan's Ajitpura-Kujeta were attacked with stones and fired upon by unidentified persons on Monday, leaving at least six people injured, police said.

According to police, the attack took place when the residents resumed their protest, which entered its 300th day.

Injured Villagers Receive Treatment

Some of the injured sustained bullet wounds and were rushed to the government BDM hospital in Kotputli. Two persons in critical condition were later referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment.

Superintendent of Police Satveer Singh said special teams have been formed to identify and arrest those involved in the attack.

"The incident is serious, and those responsible will not be spared. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused," he said.

Police Investigation And Security Measures

Police said tensions prevailed in the area following the incident, and added that additional force has been deployed to maintain law and order.

Officials said the protest had been ongoing for several months against the mining. They added that the protest site was recently cleared by the administration with assistance from police on May 29, but the villagers gathered again at the site on Monday, when the attack took place.

Villagers Allege Inaction Against Illegal Mining

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Villagers, however, claimed that they have been demanding action against illegal mining, blasting and overloaded vehicles, but alleged that the administration didn't address their concerns.

The residents claimed that the mining is being done by the so-called mafia, who enjoy political patronage.

They alleged that miscreants linked to the mining mafia had earlier misbehaved with and threatened the protesters.