Rajasthan under Maratha Empire? NCERT book sparks row

A controversy has erupted after a map featured in National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Class 8 social science textbook depicted present day Rajasthan as part of the erstwhile Maratha Empire.

Image only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The map depicts vast portions present-day Rajasthan including Jaisalmer, Mewar (present day Udaipur), Bundi and Jaipur under the Maratha Empire in 1759.

Several erstwhile royal families, including Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Rajsamand Mahima Kumari and her MLA husband Vishwaraj Singh, both members of former royal family of Mewar, have condemned the depiction, calling it 'factually incorrect, misleading and agenda-driven'.

The issue was highlighted by Jaisalmer's erstwhile royal family member Chaitanya Raj Singh in a social media post on Monday night.

Singh termed the representation 'historically misleading, factually incorrect, and seriously objectionable.'

He said such unverified and historically unsubstantiated information not only raises serious questions about the credibility of institutions like NCERT but also hurts the sentiments of people and undermines the region's proud history.

Tagging Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and NCERT in the post, he urged the government to take serious note of what he called a 'blatantly erroneous, malicious, and agenda-driven depiction' and to ensure immediate corrections are made.

"This is not merely a textbook error, it appears to be an attempt to distort the legacy of our ancestors, their sacrifices, sovereignty and valour," he added.

Singh said that there is no mention of Maratha control, invasion, taxation or dominance over Jaisalmer in any authentic historical sources.

"On the contrary, even our government books clearly state that the Marathas never had any involvement in the affairs of the princely state of Jaisalmer," he added.

"This is not just about correcting a factual error, it concerns the dignity of our history, our self-respect, and the integrity of the national curriculum. Prompt and decisive action is expected in this matter," Singh said.

On Tuesday, BJP MLA and member of the erstwhile Mewar royal family Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and his wife along with Rajsamand MP Mahima Kumari also objected to the depiction in the map.

'First misrepresented as under British, now as under Marathas -- who is going to educate the educationists in NCERT?! Are they capable of presenting the factual history of India -- seriously doubt it,' they posted on X.

Former union minister and Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Alwar, said that history must be presented based on verifiable facts, not regional or political agendas.

"History must be presented based on facts, not through the lens of regional or political agendas. The map and claims about the expansion of the Maratha Empire in the textbook are historically incorrect and misleading," he said.

He added that, "Surprisingly, the map depicts almost the entire region of Rajasthan as being under Maratha control, something that never happened. While Maratha history has always been part of school curriculum, this particular map shows all of Rajasthan under Maratha influence."

Singh said that historical records clearly show that in the 18th century, princely states of Rajasthan including Marwar, Mewar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Jaisalmer and Alwar among others maintained their independence and autonomy.

"The powerful Rajput states and the Bharatpur Jat state were known for their self-rule, military strength and rich cultural identity. These rulers consistently resisted domination, whether from the Mughals, Marathas or later the British," the Congress leader said.

He further said that distorting history along religious or regional lines turns facts into fiction.

"This inaccuracy in the NCERT textbook appears to be a deliberate attempt to diminish the valour, independence, and cultural legacy of Rajasthan's warrior rulers," he said.

Brigadier (Retired) Bhupesh Singh Hada, member of erstwhile Bundi royal family, called it 'an imaginary empire'.

"We were never under Maratha control. Do not insult our pride with fabricated stories. Plundering and oppressing one's own people is not called empire-building," he said.

Tagging the union education minister and NCERT, he said, "Please stop this fakery, don't brainwash our children."

The region signifies the Maratha Empire including tributary states. The map also shows the extent of Maratha influence stretching from Peshawar in the northwest to Thanjavur in the south, and from Surat and Mumbai in the west to Cuttack and Patna in the east, highlighting the empire's peak territorial spread.