News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dalit boy beaten up by teacher for touching water pot at Raj school, dies

Dalit boy beaten up by teacher for touching water pot at Raj school, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 14, 2022 15:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A nine-year-old Dalit boy died on Saturday allegedly after he was beaten up by a teacher for touching a drinking water pot in a private school in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: pixabay.com

Police have arrested the teacher, Chail Singh, 40, and charged him with murder and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Indra Meghwal, a student of the private school in Surana village, was beaten up on July 20 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

 

The state education department has initiated an inquiry into the matter and Rajasthan SC Commission chairman Khiladi Lal Bairwa ordered that it be taken up under the case officer's scheme for fast investigation.

Superintendent of Police of Jalore Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla said the boy was beaten up badly and added that the reason cited for it -- touching a drinking water pot -- was yet to be investigated.

"We have filed a case against the teacher, Chail Singh, under section 302 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act and have arrested him," the police officer said.

The boy's father said he suffered injuries in his face and ear and almost became unconscious.

The boy was taken to the district hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Udaipur.

"He remained admitted at the hospital in Udaipur for about a week, but seeing no improvement, we took him to Ahmedabad. But his condition did not improve even there and he finally succumbed on Saturday," the boy's father Devaram Meghwal said.

The state education department has asked two officials to probe the matter and submit a report to the block education officer.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What A Dalit Student At Top Medical College Endured
What A Dalit Student At Top Medical College Endured
Why Dalits are Angry with Yogi
Why Dalits are Angry with Yogi
Dalit man thrashed on suspicion of mobile theft in MP
Dalit man thrashed on suspicion of mobile theft in MP
IOA felicitates CWG medal winners with cash awards
IOA felicitates CWG medal winners with cash awards
Delhi To Kenya: Inspiring Tiranga Images
Delhi To Kenya: Inspiring Tiranga Images
Row over exclusion of Nehru from K'taka govt I-Day ad
Row over exclusion of Nehru from K'taka govt I-Day ad
Chinese ruling party paper threatens to attack Taiwan
Chinese ruling party paper threatens to attack Taiwan
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Dalit student forced to lick feet of man, 8 held

Dalit student forced to lick feet of man, 8 held

Dalit rights body accuses Google of being casteist

Dalit rights body accuses Google of being casteist

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances