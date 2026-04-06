Sports Ministry Issues Advisory to Prevent Playground Accidents

Following tragic accidents, the Sports Ministry has released a comprehensive safety advisory for playgrounds and sports facilities across India, urging state governments to take immediate action to prevent further incidents.

Key Points The Sports Ministry issued an advisory to state governments to prevent accidents at playgrounds and sports facilities after recent fatalities.

The advisory urges states to review the safety of sports facilities, including structural conditions, equipment, and potential hazards.

Immediate repairs or demolition of irreparable structures are recommended, along with prominent warning signs.

The ministry emphasises periodic evaluation of sports equipment and regular inspections of electrical installations.

For events with large gatherings, the advisory includes guidelines for crowd management and safety plans.

In a bid to prevent "avoidable accidents" at playgrounds and sports facilities, the Sports Ministry has issued an advisory to all state governments, urging them to restrict usage of "dilapidated or unstable" structures and demolish "irreparable hazards" if required.

The advisory was formulated after a 16-year-old national-level basketball player died when a pole collapsed on him while practising at a court in Haryana's Rohtak a few months ago.

On Monday, a 20-year-old marine engineering student died after a basketball hoop inside his college campus crashed on him.

"States/UTs are advised to carry out a safety review of playgrounds and sports facilities under Government/ULB/Panchayat/PSU/Autonomous Bodies/educational institutions, including stadia, indoor halls, practice grounds, open gyms, pools and all ancillary structures," stated the advisory that is in PTI's possession.

"The review may specifically cover structural condition, boundary walls/railings, gates, spectator stands, lighting poles/towers, scoreboards, floors/surfaces, drainage/manholes, and any temporary structures," it added.

The ministry has advised state governments to immediately repair damages or demolish the irreparable structures after restricting usage through "prominent warning signages".

"Any area/structure found unsafe (dilapidated, unstable, damaged, or otherwise hazardous) should be immediately restricted for use and secured through barricading..." it said.

"Defects requiring urgent rectification (loose/unstable goalposts/poles, protruding fixtures, sharp edges, exposed pits/drains, slippery surfaces, broken flooring, unsafe branches/trees. etc.) may be addressed on priority: irreparable hazards may be removed/demolished as per applicable procedures," it added.

In addition, the ministry has urged for periodic evaluation of sports equipment at public facilities.

"...equipment should be periodically checked for stability, anchoring, wear-and-tear, rust/metal fatigue, and safe installation; defective equipment should be withdrawn from use until repaired/replaced," it said.

Crowd Management Guidelines

The ministry, while calling for regular inspection of electrical installations and basic fire safety preparedness has also laid down some norms for events involving large gatherings.

"For organised events/tournaments/coaching sessions with large participation/spectator presence, organisers/ facility managers should prepare a simple safety plan covering crowd movement, entry/exit management, emergency response, and safe placement/strength of temporary structures," it said.

"Temporary structures (pandals, stages, barricades, viewing platforms) should be erected only with basic safety checks and should be periodically monitored during the event," it added.

Supervision and Safety Measures for Children

For facilities frequented by children, the ministry has advised constant supervision during training and "visible display of grievance helpline information".

"Where repair/retrofitting work is undertaken, States/UTS may consider identifying safe alternative spaces so that training/activities are not disrupted, without compromising safety," it said.

Before reopening or resuming activities in a repaired facility, the ministry has advocated "fitness certification from a Competent Authority/qualified engineer".

"Facility managers may maintain a simple Safety Register recording inspection dates, observations, rectification actions, certifications, and incident/near-miss reporting for accountability and review," it said.

"States/UTs are requested to issue suitable instructions to concerned Departments/Agencies and undertake periodic monitoring so that these preventive measures are institutionalised and untoward incidents are averted."